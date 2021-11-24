One Acre Café serves annual Thanksgiving dinner

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City restaurant dedicated to ensuring that everyone is fed served its annual Thanksgiving dinner on Wednesday.

With the help of more than two dozen volunteers, One Acre Café handed out 452 meals.

On the menu: turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and other holiday favorites. Each item was either locally produced or donated.

One Acre allows you to pay for a lunch meal every day of the week or volunteer in exchange for food if you do not have the money.

The café hopes to have another community drive-thru feast before Christmas.