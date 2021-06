JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The non-profit Once Acre Café has reopened for in-person dining for the first time in more than a year.

The café has been serving carry-out only since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, which totals about 25,000 meals from March to December 2020.

One Acre operates on a “pay what you can” model.

The café is open for dining Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with plans to eventually extend hours to 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.