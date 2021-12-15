One Acre Cafe preparing for ‘Christmas Community Meal’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City restaurant that makes it its mission to provide meals for everyone in an effort to battle food insecurity is getting ready to provide the community with Christmas meals.

On Thursday, Dec. 23, One Acre Cafe will hold its 9th annual “Christmas Community Meal.”

The traditional meal will consist of staples such as ham, a variety of side dishes and pies for dessert.

The meals are free for anyone who wants to stop by and grab one between the hours of 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

One Acre Cafe accepts donations throughout the year from those who are in a position to be able to donate, or you can donate by volunteering your time to help out at the restaurant in exchange for a free meal.

The meals will be served in a take-out style only.