One Acre Cafe offers Thanksgiving meal for 6th year

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – For some, a thanksgiving feast just isn’t in the budget, especially not in a nice sit-down restaurant.

That’s why the One Acre Cafe in Johnson City held its annual community meals for Thanksgiving. This is the sixth consecutive year the cafe has held the event.

People paid what they could.

It’s also possible to work in exchange for paying. The cafe welcomes paying customers to support the outreach by adding extra money to their bills.

Volunteer and development coordinator Ashley Cavender says events like this are what the holiday season is all about.

“It just warms our heart to look out every day and see individuals enjoying a warm nourishing meal, having a conversation with someone you wouldn’t otherwise have when you bump into them on the street,” said Cavender. “It’s so beautiful that food can do that.”

On Friday, December 20, the cafe will be hosting their Christmas lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

One Acre Cafe is located on 603 W. Walnut Street in Johnson City.