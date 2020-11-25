One Acre Cafe offered free Thanksgiving meals to Johnson City community members Wednesday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City restaurant whose mission is to help those in need throughout the year offered free Thanksgiving meals on Wednesday.

Throughout the year, customers of One Acre Café are permitted to eat either by donating whatever monetary amount they can, or by volunteering their time at the restaurant.

On Wednesday, the restaurant treated anyone who dropped in, to a traditional Thanksgiving meal — complete with Turkey, stuffing and all kinds of fixin’s.

“It’s been a very hard year for a lot of people and thanksgiving is looking very different, I think for a lot of families in the community,” One Acre Cafe’s Ashley Cavender told News Channel 11. “So, we are just here to say thank you and to give people a warm nourishing meal.”

Restaurant staff indicated that there has been a great need in the community this year due to the pandemic.

One Acre said they have served over 21,000 meals this year with 93% of those customers being unable to contribute anything for their meal.