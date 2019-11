JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – There’s bad news for fans of One Acre Café in Johnson City.

This whole week, the cafe will be closed.

According to the cafe’s official Facebook page, the week-long closure is because of fall allergies and sickness.

One Acre Café is an eatery in Johnson City, which lets people pay what they can when ordering, which helps fight food insecurities.

Customers enjoy a meal, all in the effort to fight food insecurities.

The cafe says they plan to reopen next Monday.