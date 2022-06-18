JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One local cafe gave fathers an early Father’s Day gift.

One Acre Cafe located in Johnson City hosted a Father’s Day breakfast this morning in which dozens of people came out to enjoy the buffet-style country breakfast.

Proceeds from the breakfast will go back to the cafe which ensures that everyone in the community gets a meal regardless of their ability to pay.

“The point of this fundraiser is to continue the mill exchange program and the community outreach of the One Acre Cafe. We are a community cafe. There’s about 64-65 community cafes throughout the country. And what that means is that we help supply meals – nutritious hot meals – to the food insecure,” said Vicki Tipton, a One Acre Cafe volunteer.

One Acre Cafe is always accepting donations to carry its mission forward. Donations can be monetary, food products, or you can volunteer your time.