One Acre Cafe holding Food-A-Palooza this weekend for Everybody Eats Week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One Acre Cafe in Johnson City is participating in a special week to end the month of August.

August 25-31 is National Everybody Eats Week and the cafe’s goal is to not only make sure that everyone has food to eat, but also to raise awareness of those who do not.

Everybody Eats Week is put on by the One World Everybody Eats Network, the umbrella organization that all of the One Acre Cafe-type restaurants are under.

“It’s a week of celebrating all these cafes and what they are doing for their communities,” said Ashley Cavender, Development Coordinator for One Acre. “But it is also to bring awareness to food insecurity in the communities as well. We’re here Monday thru Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., we feed on average 80 people a day and a third of that would be people that are actually needing to come here for a warm, nourishing meal.”

The week will be capped on Saturday with the first-ever Food-A-Palooza from 12 to 5 p.m. Partnering with Boomtown & Co., it will feature music by a live DJ, carnival games, dunking booth, and plenty of food.

Cavender added, “Everything is going to be suggested donation, but we are going to have donation jars spread throughout the entire event. So, if you have some extra dollars to spare, throw it in there because we feed kids free every day, the entire year and we have to keep money coming through to keep doing what we are doing.”

For more information, go to www.oneacrecafe.org and look under events or go to Boomtown & Co. or One Acre Cafe’s social media sites.