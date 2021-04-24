On the right track at ETSU’s George L. Carter Railroad Museum

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The last Saturday of every month is “Heritage Day” for the George L. Carter Railroad Museum, and this Saturday was “Diesel Daze.”

This event marked the significance of railroads switching between the old school steam locomotives, to more efficient Diesel systems.

The museum holds a plethora of knowledge when it comes to this regions rich history of trains and the importance they brought to the surrounding areas.

“It’s an important outreach program for us, we are part of ETSU and education is a big thing we want to get involved with and Johnson City was built by railroads,” Director of ETSU’s George L. Carter Railroad Museum Fred Alsop said. “So, there’s a great railroad heritage here to begin with.”

Located on the campus of ETSU, this museum is a hidden gem nestled between the Mini-Dome, and the campus center building. Once inside, you’ll find 5,000 square feet filled with model tracks that span from the North Carolina region, back to Johnson City, and everything in between.

The library holds an impressive collection of books about the history of the railroads, and the people who helped shape this area, including Johnson City.

The museum is open every Saturday to the public without a fee, and once inside, the helpful and courteous employees will be happy to show you around and share their extensive knowledge.

For more information about the museum and to find out what’s next on their calendar, CLICK HERE.