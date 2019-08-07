Olson’s Martial Arts Academy surprises two Johnson City teachers with $500

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local business surprised two Johnson City schools teachers today by awarding them each with $500 to spend for their classrooms.

Woodland 4th grade Language Arts teacher Kelsey Pickering and Liberty Bell 8th grade English teacher Haley Money were selected as the winners.

They replied to a social media post from Olson’s Martial Arts about how their classrooms would benefit from the donations.

Pickering said she will use the money to add to her classroom library and buy more flexible seating for her students.

Money has similar plans for the $500 she received. She says she will purchase books to go in her classroom library.