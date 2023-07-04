GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- The Olde Greene County Farmers Exchange is back in downtown Greeneville to kick off the start of the season. Local vendors and farmers came out to sell their produce and craft goods.

Homemade soaps, ceramics and locally grown produce were just some of the items the community could buy at the Farmers Exchange. Cindy Hampton, Manager of the Olde Greene County Farmers Exchange said the event is important to the community.

“Not only do they teach the community how to eat fresh and well, but it helps your local farmers,” said Hampton.

Hampton said local farmers in the area can not pay the bills on just being a farmer alone.

“A lot of the families have to have at least two people working, one working a job in the corporate world and then one working on the farm,” said Hampton. “This actually really, helps the local farmers as far as not having to drive and commute.”

Reed Hood, Owner of Hood Ceramics, came to the Farmers Exchange to sell his homemade ceramic crafts.

“I’ve been doing this since 1974 off and on all over the United States, California, Oregon, Florida and now I’m in Tennessee,” said Hood. “I make my own blazers, I make my own shapes and they’re all functional, microwave safe, and dishwasher safe.”

Hood is retired, but said he loves making ceramics in his spare time. He said he comes out to support the local farmers and that buying local produce is better than buying in-store.

“There’s no MSG or weird chemicals on the fruit or in the vegetables,” said Hood. It’s all-natural, you don’t know what’s going on now nowadays or what’s in the food.”

The Olde Greene County Farmers Exchange is open every Tuesday and Friday across from the Greene County History Museum from 11 to 5 p.m.