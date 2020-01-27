Old Time Music Jam held in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A musical tradition lives on in the City of Elizabethton that has been around since 2005 at Sycamore Shoals State Park.

The Old Time Music Jam was hosted by organizer Art Lang, at Sycamore Shoals State Park every fourth Sunday of the month.

About 15 musicians use an array of instruments including mandolins, violins, harmonicas, ukuleles, and guitars all performed for a few hours Sunday afternoon. Park staff say this event is something special they look forward to.

“The music of our community of upper east Tennessee, all the people that have lived here for generation to generation, it’s special and it’s really unique,” Park Manager Jennifer Bauer told News Channel 11.

The event was free and if you missed this one, the next event will be on Feb. 23, starting at 1:30 p.m.