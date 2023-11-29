MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Mountain Electric Cooperative (MEC) said a Wednesday morning citywide power outage forced the company to make a premature switch to a new substation that’s been in the works for more than a year.

According to a social media post by the power company, Mountain City’s old substation failed at around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, prompting a widespread outage. The post said that the old substation has been in use since the 1950s, and for the past year and a half, a new substation has been in the works to replace it.

MEC said the outage not only affected all of Mountain City but surrounding areas like Doe Valley, as well. Due to the old substation’s failure, power crews were forced to make a premature transfer of operations to the new substation.

The post states, “It was unplanned, and with the cold temps, it took a little longer than we would have liked, but was a successful transfer.”

The company said it’s making extensive efforts to keep its systems up-to-date with technology and “an ever-changing load forecast.”