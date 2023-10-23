BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — After two years without students, the former Blountville Elementary School is now home to several Sullivan County offices.

Sullivan County Schools decided to sell the property along with a 25-acre campus and the former Blountville Middle and High School buildings.

Mayor Richard Venable told News Channel 11 that he wasn’t initially interested in taking on the property until he considered that a private buyer might put an end to the use of the property as a venue for youth sports leagues.

“I think it’s really a win-win for the community,” Venable said.

Venable said he hopes to also move Blountville Little League games to the campus, making space for a recycling facility at Bernie Webb Park

“We want it to be available for the community,” Venable said. “That’s our utmost priority. It’s just gravy for us that we get a great office building with it. “

The county’s finance staff have already moved into their new offices, and there are plans to bring Emergency Operations and Emergency Medical Services personnel onto the campus as well, but the project doesn’t just involve converting classrooms to offices.

County officials are also working on plans to use the grounds of the “Blountville Campus” as a community park.

“We’ve hired an architect to look at this 25 acres and see how we can make it more available to the public and more efficient to them,” said Venable. “We’re waiting on their report. “

Venable added that he hopes to move the Blountville Farmer’s Market to the campus as well.