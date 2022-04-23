GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The 25th annual Old Oak Festival is up and running this year, with fan favorite activities for residents and visitors of Greene County alike.

According to a press release from Tusculum University, events will run from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

A variety of entertainment opportunities will be on-site:

The Old Oak Show & Shine Car Show and voting from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

A concert by Caleb Johnson & The Ramblin Saints in the Marilyn duBrisk Theatre at 7 p.m. Saturday.

A “Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr.” performance in the Behan Arena Theatre on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Performances by local musicians in the shade of the Old Oak Tree both days.

Over 70 vendors, including crafters, artisans and other stores scattered across campus.

Much more is slated for the event, with registration for Caleb Johnson’s concert and the “Schoolhouse Rock” performance available online. Johnson won the 13th season of “American Idol” and is performing at the university that his brother is currently attending.

“Our connections to the community are important to all of us at Tusculum, and we look forward to seeing old friends and meeting new ones throughout the region on our campus,” Nicole Rader, director of alumni and community engagement said. “Now that spring has arrived and the days are warmer, our festival is a great opportunity to come outdoors and celebrate this special time of year.”