GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tusculum University will be abuzz with fun for all ages with the return of the Old Oak Festival.

It’s happening Saturday, April 22, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The event continues into Sunday, April 23 with hours from 10:00 to 4:00 p.m.

According to festival organizers, this year’s event will mix traditional favorites with new exhibits such as a model train show, sword fighting, axe throwing, and outdoor painting featuring the iconic Old Oak Tree, after which the festival is named.

Over 30 food trucks will be on hand, as well as classic Old Oak favorites like great music, and stage shows. The spring staple is also an opportunity to welcome alumni back to campus.

The festival itself is free. Tickets for the on-stage plays range in price from $5 to $15 with free admission for children 12.

“Guests will enjoy several activities that cater to their interests and generate memories that will last a lifetime. We are thrilled to connect with the community on the grounds of Tennessee’s first higher education institution, build on the many wonderful relationships we have established, and meet new friends,” said Tusculum University Associate Vice-President for Institutional Advancement, Kim Kidwell.

