JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Butler has been coined as ‘The town that wouldn’t drown’ and to commemorate the history of the town, ‘Old Butler Day’ is held.

It’s an annual event and holds the title of the town’s biggest event.

With 40 vendors on site and more, this year is expected to be exciting. It’s happening Saturday, Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 123 Selma Curtis Road.

There will be live music, the first-ever miss ‘Old Butler Day’ pageant, kid’s events, and plenty of food.

Dave Shepherd, the President of the Butler & Watauga Historical Society, sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to talk about what’s in store.