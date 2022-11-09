Alumni say final farewell to Old Boones Creek Middle School before demolition.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The site of the former Boones Creek Middle School was sold to supermarket chain Ingles last month, county documents show.

According to a document held by the Washington County Register of Deeds, the site at 4352 N. Roan St. was sold for $2M on Oct. 18 to Ingles Markets, Incorporated.

The deed specified that the Washington County Board of Education was the selling party. According to the document, the site is just under 12 acres in size.

The former school building was demolished in 2021.

News Channel 11 has reached out to Ingles representatives and board officials but has not received a response as of Wednesday night.