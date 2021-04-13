Old Ashe Street courthouse among several local entities to receive state funding

The facade of the Ashe Street (former) courthouse in downtown Johnson City.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Following Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s announcement Tuesday of $580 million to trickle down to pre-pandemic projects, a Washington County commissioner confirmed the old Ashe Street Courthouse will receive $5 million to transform into an entrepreneurial oasis.

These funds were promised last budget season, but were removed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Now, the county-owned building is in the works to add business to Ashe Street in downtown Johnson City.

Washington County Commissioner Jodi Jones told us that the historic property could expand economic development in the area.

“I know that a variety of stakeholders have talked about using it for entrepreneurship and driving entrepreneurship in the region,” Jones said. “And I think that remains a really interesting idea, but there have been a lot of really good ideas put out over the last few years as we looked at this building.”

During the pandemic, the old courthouse served as a quarantine shelter for the homeless.

