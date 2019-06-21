Ohio man given 3 life sentences for raping 7-year-old in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A man from Norwich, Ohio was found guilty of multiple charges and sentenced to three life sentences for the 2017 rape of a 7-year-old child in Scott County.

According to a release from the Scott County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, Ronnie Wayne Clark was convicted by a jury on Thursday, June 20.

Clark, 55, was convicted of sodomy, object sexual penetration, aggravated sexual battery, indecent exposure to a child, child abuse causing serious injury, and child cruelty.

He was sentenced to life for each count of rape, sodomy, and object sexual penetration.

Clark was also given 40 years on top of his three life sentences, and he also faces a fine of $200,000 for the remaining counts.

Clark’s charges come from a joint investigation by the Scott County Department of Social Services and the Muskingum County, Ohio, Sheriff’s Office.

Last year, Scott County social services workers found out that Clark had sexually assaulted the victim in 2016 and 2017.

The victim told social workers about Clark’s offenses, revealing horrid details.

At the same time that the victim was informing officials, Clark was already in prison in Ohio, serving time for two counts of gross sexual imposition of two different children.

At the trial, it was revealed that Clark had travelled from Ohio to Scott County in 2016 to stay with relatives of the victim.

While there, Clark repeatedly raped and abused the 7-year-old.

Clark defended himself at the trial.

“Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Tim Boyer got the defendant to admit that he was in love with child victims in Ohio. Boyer also elicited an admission from Clark, the he liked little girls.” said Andrew Johnson, Scott County Commonwealth’s Attorney.

It was also proven in court that Clark was in Scott County originally to avoid an Ohio investigation into another sexual assault case.

After returning to Ohio in 2017, Clark sexually assaulted a third child, which he was indicted for.

Clark was served 24 months for that sexual assault, then he was extradited to Scott County.