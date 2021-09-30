Ohio man faces charges after Washington County, Tenn. traffic stop

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A traffic stop in Chuckey led to multiple charges for an Ohio man.

Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office attempted a traffic stop on 43-year-old Ricardo Lewis from Ohio for having a switched tag on his vehicle when Lewis decided to flee, according to the sheriff’s office.

The WCSO says after Lewis attempted to evade police by driving around a house located at the 2700 block of Highway 107, he got out of his car and was apprehended by deputies after a short foot pursuit.

A K9 then alerted to the scent of narcotics in Lewis’s car and deputies discovered methamphetamine inside.

Deputies also found that the car was stolen out of Ohio.

Lewis now faces charges for motor vehicle theft, simple possession of methamphetamine, evading arrest, driving on a revoked license and improper registration.

Lewis is being held on a $17,000 bond.