JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A high school here in the Tri-Cities region is working to address a national and local shortage of sports officials.

Science Hill is leading the way with a first-of-its-kind class in the state that is focused on the fundamentals of officiating.

So far the class has studied basketball, volleyball, and soon will move to football.

Officials at Science Hill said currently 28 students are enrolled with another 30 ready to go for next semester.