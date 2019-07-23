Officials warn of flooding on roads in Hampton

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Hampton Valley Forge Tennessee Volunteer Fire Department has warned the public that Heaton Branch Rd and White Oak Rd are blocked off.

Heaton Branch and White Oak Rd in Elk mills area is blocked. Hampton units in the area attempting to access a home with… Posted by Hampton Valley Forge TN Volunteer Fire Dept on Tuesday, July 23, 2019

The fire department posted to their Facebook page, saying Hampton responders were trying to get to a home where a fire alarm was going off when they encountered difficulty.

According to the post, high waters were washing away the roadway, trees and other parts of the area.

Officials warn that large vehicles will not be able to pass through the area.

The Carter County Highway Department has been notified.

No fire was found at the home officials were responding to.