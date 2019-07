HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Officials are warning drivers to avoid a portion of Hwy 19E in Hampton after a wreck with injury.

(Photo: Carter County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo: Carter County Sheriff’s Office)

Based on a photo sent to News Channel 11, the vehicle came to rest in a ditch off Hwy 19E.

Traffic accident HWY 19E above Hampton in front of the newest dollar store. Reported with injuries. Avoid this area. Posted by Hampton Valley Forge TN Volunteer Fire Dept on Thursday, July 25, 2019

According to the Hampton Valley Forger Volunteer Fire Department, the accident reportedly occurred outside of the new dollar store.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with News Channel 11 online and on-air for updates.