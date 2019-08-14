Officials tracking fish health, population during Boone Dam repair

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Tennessee Valley Authority and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials are beginning a five-year study to track fish health and population changes during the lowering of Boone Lake.

News Channel 11’s Blake Lipton found out the study will be used to determine whether people can expect a thriving fish population following the raising of lake levels.

Biologists use electrofishing equipment to stun fish and then identify the species, weighing and measuring them as well.

