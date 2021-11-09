Officials, students break ground on new Jonesborough K-8 school

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – It was a busy afternoon just off North Cherokee Street in Tennessee’s oldest town.

Officials from Washington County, the Town of Jonesborough, as well as a number of students, parents and community members turned out to the site of the new Jonesborough K-8 school to celebrate the groundbreaking of the project.

“I’m sure you’ll hear this word several times today about excitement, but absolutely there’s energy in knowing that the project is moving forward,” Superintendent of Washington County Schools Dr. Jerry Boyd said. “As behind me, it has been moving forward with getting the first stage of getting the project going.”

Construction vehicles leveled the lot above the groundbreaking that will soon be home to a 140,000 square-foot facility.

“Excited and relieved that we’re actually here,” Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy said. “It seems like it’s been forever, seems like it’s been two years since we first met and took a look at this sort of revolutionary plan that the Town of Jonesborough rolled out for consideration. And here we are plowing ground. It’s awesome.”

Back in September, the Washington County Commission gave final approval to spend $42.75 million on a project that will bring a new K-8 school to Jonesborough.

Mayors Grandy and Chuck Vest highlighted the numerous individuals who worked tirelessly to make the vision for this new school a reality — including members of the county commission and school board. However, the children were the ones to shovel the first spades of dirt, because officials say this project has always been about the community and shaping its future leaders.

“Well it remains to be seen how the vision will come to life, but I’m so optimistic because just in the planning phases and being a part of the planning process on behalf of the commission — I’ve seen how this has been a true community project.” Washington County Commissioner Jodi Jones said.

“I always say that Jonesborough is kind of a leader in this region,” Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest said. “We’ve kind of produced a lot of leaders that go out and do great things other places. I think this is going to create the next generation of leaders for our region. So, it’s important.”

Vest expects construction of the new school to be complete in time for the start of the 2023 school year.