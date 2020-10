GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials reported Friday that all appointments for vision, dental filling, and dental extraction appointments for the Remote Area Medical clinic to be held at the Appalachian Fairgrounds in Gray, Tennessee, have been filled.

Appointments for dental cleanings, general medical, women’s health, and audiology services are still available, according to officials.

Patients can call 865-500-8555 to reserve their appointment for the free clinic coming to Gray on November 7 and 8.