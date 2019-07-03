Officials say teen missing from Knoxville since May might be in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A missing Knoxville teen may reportedly be in the Greene County area.

According to a post shared by the Greene County, TN Criminal Investigations Department on Tuesday afternoon, 17-year-old Sabin Henry could be in Greene County.

Henry went missing May 17, 2019.

Henry is a young, white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs 110 pounds and is 5’4″.

If anyone has any information regarding Henry’s location, they are encouraged to call the Knoxville Police Department at 865-215-7450 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.