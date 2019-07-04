UPDATE: Officials responding to structure fire on Walnut Hill Rd in Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Multiple Sullivan County fire departments are responding to an early morning residential fire on Walnut Hill Road.









According to Sullivan County Volunteer Fire Chief Jud Jonas, the department was called to the home at 6:25 a.m. Thursday.

When fire crews arrived, flames were coming out of the roof. A search revealed no one was inside the home. Jonas told News Channel 11 they determined the homeowners were not home.

Firefighters had to get out of building due to the flames getting too hot.

The following fire departments were called in to assist;

East Sullivan County Volunteer Fire Department

Gray Volunteer Fire Department

Piney Flats Volunteer Fire Department

Bluff City Volunteer Fire Department

Avoca Volunteer Fire Department

Jonas said the house is a total loss.

No other structures were damaged by the fire, but two vehicles were damaged. One vehicle was described as being completely burned and damaged and the other took damage to the headlights and benders.

No injuries occurred.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story, stay with News Channel 11 on air and online for updates.