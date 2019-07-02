No injuries reported following early morning apartment fire in Bristol, VA

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — An early morning apartment fire in Bristol, Virginia left significant damage, but it could have been a lot worse.

A call was received by Bristol officials at 3:30 a.m. about an apartment fire on Oakview Avenue at the Rice Terrace complex.

News Channel 11 was on the scene and learned that firefighters had responded in three minutes to the scene of the fire.

Courtesy: Bristol Virginia Professional Firefighters Association

According to Chief Mike Armstrong of the City of Bristol, VA Fire Department, no injuries occurred or were reported, but two apartments had to be evacuated.

All 3 of Bristol’s fire stations were present and quick to the scene.

Armstrong said the fire was contained to one upstairs corner apartment, but the fire did burn through the roof and cause smoke damage to two upstairs apartments.

The fire also appeared to break through a front window of the apartment where it is suspected to have originated.

The cause and point of origin of the fire are still under investigation.

Armstrong said one of the downstairs apartments received minor water damage while they put out the fire upstairs.

The apartment that the fire was contained to received significant fire and heat damage.

The Bristol Virginia Professional Firefighters Association posted to Facebook, saying that two people were still in bed in the neighboring apartment and had to be evacuated when crews arrived.