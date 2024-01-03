PENNINGTON GAP, Va. (WJHL) — An inmate at United States Penitentiary Lee died while in custody, according to federal prison officials.

According to the Bureau of Prisons, Chauncey Robinson, 37, was found unresponsive around 9:35 a.m. on Wednesday.

Employees initiated life-saving measures and Robinson was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the bureau.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified. No other inmates or prison employees were injured.

Robinson was sentenced in Middle Tennessee to 132 months for methamphetamine-related charges and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to the bureau.

He had been in custody at USP since Feb. 23, 2023.