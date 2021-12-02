Officials provide update on Aerospace Park project at Tri-Cities Airport

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials provided an update on the Aerospace Park project at Thursday night’s Johnson City commission meeting.

Aerospace Park is being constructed alongside the Tri-Cities Airport and is expected to house aviation-related industries.

Many organizations have come together including Sullivan County, Washington County, Kingsport, Johnson City, and Bristol to contribute a total of $8,500,000 in funding to hopefully in return receive 1,500 to 2,000 good-paying jobs.

Since the start of the Aerospace Park project, the site’s hilly terrain has been flattened so that it will be suitable for future development.

Tri-Cities Airport Executive Director Gene Cossey and Director of Business Development Mark Canty provided a brief update on the project at Thursday night’s commission meeting in which they called the project “substantially complete.”

Cossey mentioned that air travel around the nation has been down due to the COVID-19 pandemic but said he is, “confident that as the industry recovers we will see good growth.”

It was also mentioned that they have been marketing Aerospace Park at aeronautical events in efforts to attract business in the aerospace industry to the new location.