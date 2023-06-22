BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – More steps are being taken to make a passenger train rail service in Bristol a reality.

A town hall event was held Thursday morning to discuss the progress being made to make the project happen. Several city leaders from both sides of Bristol and state officials from Tennessee and Virginia made remarks at the event.

State leaders will soon receive a new report from the Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations that will provide the next steps on how to proceed with a potential passenger rail service in Bristol.

Tennessee Sen. Jon Lundberg (R-Bristol) said that legislators will analyze the report as soon as they receive it.

“We’ll take a look at those and see if there’s legislative action that we need,” Lundberg said. “I think our Virginia counterparts will look and see what they need to do on the Virginia side as well.”

This new report will head to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). TDOT Assistant Bureau Chief Dan Pallme said the plan is to take a deep dive into the report to analyze every detail. Pallme said he’s in the process of redoing the state rail plan.

“I’m going to have to hire a consultant and really get into the weeds of how does it physically work,” Pallme said. “Work with the class one railroads and work with the communities.”

Several officials acknowledged that both Bristols are years away from anything official. However, Lundberg said that it’s absolutely a reality that a passenger rail service will be available in Bristol. He said that it would provide big things for the cities.

“Opportunities for communities, opportunities for businesses and opportunities for employment,” Lundberg said.

VDOT Director of Rail and Public Transportation Jennifer Debruhl said she’s pleased to see the interest shown by the community for this project.

“We need to have folks that are interested in and willing to use it when it does happen and are here to partner with us to make it happen,” Debruhl said.

The Federal Rail Administration approved Virginia’s statewide rail plan that calls for passenger rail service from Washington to D.C. to Bristol back in March.