JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A portion of the $35 million West Walnut Street corridor redevelopment plan is on pace to be complete by the end of the year.

Ashe Street is at the heart of the project that officials said could transform Johnson City.

Johnson City Engineer Wallace McCulloch said that Ashe Street construction is going smoothly. Most of the brick pavers are down with concrete sidewalks expected to follow.

An extra layer of pavement will be put down on the road to bring the road to grade.

“They’re moving along on that south side, but they should be able to finish that up,” McCulloch said.

McCulloch said that the entire West Walnut Corridor project is moving smoothly. He said curb and gutter work is happening on several streets involved. Ashe Street is next in line for curb and gutter work.

The southwest portion of the corridor is expected to be paved soon as well.

McCulloch said that the progress made so far should give community members reason to be excited about what this could positively do for Johnson City.

“All they’ve seen is torn up streets,” McCulloch said. “Now, we’re starting to see a paved street, sidewalks with brick pavers in place.”

It’s been a long wait for surrounding business owners. However, many say that this revitalization process will be worth the wait. Peerless Hospitality Concepts Operations Manager Demetri Kalogeros said that the project will benefit local businesses.

“I think it’s a great thing,” Kalogeros said. “Just making it more beautiful downtown which it already is.”

The plan is to have the entire project complete by the summer of 2024.