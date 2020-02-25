THP: Heavy fog caused Greene County Schools bus to miss cut-thru, strike embankment

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Greene County Schools bus was removed from an embankment after a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the crash occurred just after 6:30 a.m. The crash occurred on West Andrew Johnson Highway at Midway Road.

No students were on the bus at the time of the crash, and the driver, James Knight, 71 of Afton, was not injured.

THP reports that heavy fog in the area restricted Knight from clearly seeing the cut-thru on the Highway.

Knight turned left towards Midway Road too soon and drove into the median, causing the front bumper to strike the embankment.

THP reports the bus sustained ‘very minimal damage.’

Greene County Schools’ bus routes are expected to be affected by the crash.