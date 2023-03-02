UPDATE: According to Chief Williamson, both northbound lanes reopened at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday.

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Multiple wrecks at mile marker 26 closed Interstate 81 northbound in Greene County Thursday morning.

According to Chief Williamson with the Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department, a single-vehicle crash happened on I-81 northbound at mile marker 26 and while traffic was slowing down for the original wreck, a tractor-trailer reportedly hit a gas tanker.

Williamson told News Channel 11 that the cab of the tractor-trailer went sideways resulting in the driver being trapped. The tractor-trailer driver was reportedly injured and transported to an area hospital.

Gas spilled on the roadway during the second crash, according to Williamson. Traffic is currently being diverted onto Highway 11 East at Exit 23.