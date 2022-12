JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Town of Jonesborough on Monday asked that water customers conserve water as crews work on multiple line leaks following the arctic blast over the weekend.

Anyone who notices a leak should call 423-753-1005, officials said in a news release.

Customers no longer need to run faucet water, as temperatures have reached above the freezing point.

Officials will provide an update regarding the status of the lines within the next two hours.