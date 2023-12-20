GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A chemical spill at a Greeneville cheese factory sent 29 employees to the hospital on Wednesday, town leaders say.

Greeneville City Manager Todd Smith confirmed that two separate chemical leaks of anhydrous ammonia occurred at La Quesera Mexicana, a cheese factory located on Hankins Street in Greeneville.

During the first chemical leak reported at 7:15 a.m., six employees were taken to a local hospital, Smith said during a press conference.

Smith stated a second leak at the factory was reported that resulted in 23 additional employees being taken to the hospital.

Smith said there is no risk to the public but asked people to stay away from the area to let first responders clear the scene.

A spokesperson for the Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA) confirmed to News Channel 11 that an investigator will determine if the employee injuries meet the criteria to begin a formal investigation.