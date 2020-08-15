Officials: Injured hiker rescued at Dennis Cove, flooding a concern for low-lying areas

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Carter County emergency officials say a woman has been sent to an area hospital for evaluation after she sustained an injury while hiking near Dennis Cove in Hampton.

A female in her 40s was hiking Saturday morning with what officials call “a rather large group,” of hikers when rain started to fall making the trails “treacherous.”

The victim sustained a lower leg injury, according to Carter County Rescue Squad Lt. James Heaton.

He told News Channel 11 that her fellow hikers carried her off the trails to where emergency crews were able to take over.

The Hampton Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department also warned nearby residents of possible flooding in Carter County.

In a social media post Saturday, officials said that roadways in lower-lying areas were starting to flood.

