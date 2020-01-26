Officials in Pennington Gap, Va. seek public help to identify vandals at Leeman Field

PENNINGTON GAP, Va. (WJHL) – Officials in Pennington Gap, Va. are seeking public help to identify vandals at Leeman Field.

The Town of Pennington Gap took to its Facebook page asking the public to report any suspicious activity around Leeman Field.

“The town and the citizens take great pride in the park, and we need all the help we can to keep people from destroying it,” the post read.

If you have any information about the vandalism or want to report any suspicious activity, contact the Lee County, Va. Sheriff’s Office at 276-346-7777.