Officials gather public input for the future of Keefauver Park

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The plans are beginning to take shape for Johnson City’s newest park set to be built at the old Keefauver Farm.

The City is currently working to develop the master plan for the park and on Thursday they held a meeting designed to capture input from the public about what they would like to see included in the new park.

“I think working together we can create a very unique destination location for citizens, county residents and beyond quite honestly,” stated Johnson City Parks and Recreation Director James Ellis.

A survey will be available on the city’s website starting Friday, Dec. 10, for those who could not attend Thursday’s meeting.

The results of the survey are expected to be unveiled in late January.