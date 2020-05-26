Officials change Bristol race name to Supermarket Heroes 500 in honor of grocery store employees

BRISTOL (WJHL) – This year’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway is getting a name change – The Supermarket Heroes 500 will be taking place this weekend!

Food City President and CEO announced the change at a press conference on Tuesday along with BMS president Jerry Caldwell in a move to honor supermarket employees.

“I’ve never been prouder to be a grocer and to be able to lead more than 17,000 of my Food City associates,” Smith said.

The race will proceed with an empty stadium.

Even though Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee lifted restrictions that could allow the race to proceed, Caldwell said the restrictions weren’t lifted in time to bring fans in for Sunday’s race.



“There are so many things that need to be in place to make sure it’s done in a responsible way,” Caldwell said. “You have to appropriately crawl before you can walk, and walk before you can run, and I think that’s what we’re doing as a sport.”