LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Motorists who drive on Garland Road in Limestone will need to find an alternate route for the upcoming months.

Officials announced that the road will be closed for several months beginning on Wednesday, June 29, for bridge repairs.

Access to Garland Road from Old State Route 34 will be closed. Those needing to access it will need to access it from Urbana Road.

It is unclear when the repairs are expected to conclude.