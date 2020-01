GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — No students were seriously injured in a school bus crash Wednesday afternoon in Greene County, according to Director of Schools David McLain.

McLain says it happened off Mt. Carmel Road.

None of the five students on the bus suffered serious injuries, according to McLain.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.