ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Firefighters responded to a fire Thursday evening at the Washington County Courthouse in Abingdon.

County Administrator Jason Berry says the fire was caused by crews working on the building’s roof.

The fire did not damage the building and no one was hurt, according to Berry.

Firefighters have cleared the scene.

