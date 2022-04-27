CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Deputies with the Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) dragged a man who had fired shots from a gun to safety after he set a home on fire Tuesday.

A report from the CCSO states that deputies were called to a home on Rittertown Road Tuesday evening in regards to a suicidal person. Deputies were informed that the man had a weapon and had already fired a few rounds.

Deputies reportedly began communicating with the man, and he continued to fire shots. The deputies took cover before approaching the home again with a shield and started talks again.

Photo: WJHL

Photo: WJHL

While deputies were regrouping, the man reportedly set a piece of furniture on fire inside the home. Deputies say they saw the man trying to get the burning furniture out of the back door, but he was unsuccessful.

The CCSO reports that the home began burning, and the deputies heard the man break a window. The deputies then dragged him to safety across the road while the fire spread. Deputies provided first aid to the man while they were on the scene, the report states.

According to the report, the man was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries.