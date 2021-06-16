Officer airlifted for treatment following shooting near Macon County, Tennessee

MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A deputy has been hospitalized following a shooting in Westmoreland.

According to the Westmoreland Police Chief, the deputy was awake and alert as he was being airlifted to Skyline Medical Center. Investigators said Sgt. Kyle Petty was shot in the back and the leg.

Macon County Sheriff Mark Gammons told sister station News 2 the suspected gunman went back into the home and was later found dead. He has not been identified.

Sheriff Gammons described the moments leading up to the shooting, “This man start firing at the deputies before they really knew what’s going on.” He continued, “They barely got to identify their selves, that’s when he pulled the gun from his head and started shooting at them.”

The incident happened near the Sumner County and Macon County line. Multiple agencies responded to the scene.

Sister station News 2’s Andy Cordan spoke to neighbors about what they witnessed. Susie Hammock said she was putting her grandchild inside her truck when she heard gunshots, “This is a great neighborhood and you just don’t think about nothing like this happening hear. But, apparently it can happen anywhere.” Hammock added she’s thankful her grandchild is safe.

Sheriff Gammons said Petty has been on the force for 15 years.

The investigation has been turned over to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.