BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Northeast State Community College (NESCC) officials announced a six-figure grant from the Department of Labor on Thursday, and administrators plan to use it to build a cutting-edge cybersecurity program in the region.

The $1.6 million in funds come from the Strengthening College Training program, and a release from the school said it was one of 13 institutions across the country to receive funding.

The funds will help build up the school’s existing computer information technology program, and can be used for outreach, updating coaching programs and creating a new, competitive cybersecurity program.

“The grant will provide an excellent computer science opportunity for first-generation college students and students and students of color,” said Dr. Donna Farrell, dean of the college’s Technologies Division. “The grant also allows the College to strengthen its current computer science programs and offer the region and state a unique facility for combatting cyber-crime.”

A new cybersecurity program would allow NESCC students to simulate attacking electronic targets and defending against attackers in a controlled environment. Giving students experience in both offense and defense would create well-rounded professionals for an evolving digital world.

The program’s next steps include hiring a director and staff, selecting an outside program evaluator and determining the program’s space needs. The release said it will be housed in the Technical Education Complex in NESCC’s Blountville campus.