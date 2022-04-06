WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) announced Wednesday that all lanes on I-81 northbound reopened after a vehicle ran off the road, causing traffic delays in the area.

According to TDOT’s Mark Nagi via Twitter, a vehicle ran off the road near mile marker 53, which initially closed all northbound lanes around 10:30 a.m. The official noted that first responders expect a medical helicopter to respond to the incident.

Nagi revealed just before noon that all lanes were open again.

Circumstances surrounding the incident, including possible injuries, remain unknown at this time. News Channel 11 has reached out to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) for further details.