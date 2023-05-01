JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The dog park with a bar is back with more action for the Cinco De Mayo holiday.

Off Leash Social, located at 234 Denny Mill Road in Johnson City, is hosting a party Friday, May 5 for humans and dogs alike.

The park will be open from 2:30 – 9 p.m.

Despite the operation being a dog park, you do not need a dog to join in on the festivities.

There will be live music from Florencia and the Feeling, Calaveras food truck, and more.

Dogs must be registered online prior to the event with their latest vaccination information. To register your dog, click here.

Paul Boynton, the owner of Off Leash Social, sat down with the Good Morning Tri-Cities team to discuss the upcoming event and other services the dog park offers year-round.

Dog-sitting services have now also been added to the park.